Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HAYW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Hayward alerts:

NYSE HAYW opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.99.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. Hayward’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.