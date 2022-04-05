HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) vs. Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Financial Survey

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Red River Bancshares and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 32.36% 11.22% 1.10% HBT Financial 33.99% 14.94% 1.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Red River Bancshares and HBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A HBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and HBT Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $101.83 million 3.74 $32.95 million $4.52 11.74 HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.25 $56.27 million $2.02 9.18

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Red River Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

HBT Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural and farmland, commercial real estateÂ- owner andÂ- non-owner occupied, multi-family, construction and land development, one-to-four family residential, and municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 60 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

