HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01. Renalytix has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $253.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.