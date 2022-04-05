Head to Head Analysis: Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) versus ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) and Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ABM Industries alerts:

This table compares ABM Industries and Vacasa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $6.23 billion 0.49 $126.30 million $1.87 24.57 Vacasa $889.06 million 3.98 -$142.03 million N/A N/A

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Vacasa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 1.91% 14.86% 5.76% Vacasa N/A N/A -2.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of ABM Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Vacasa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ABM Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ABM Industries and Vacasa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vacasa 0 3 5 0 2.63

ABM Industries presently has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.34%. Vacasa has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.42%. Given Vacasa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than ABM Industries.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Vacasa on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.