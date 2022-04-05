Head to Head Comparison: NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) & Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energy Transfer and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer 0 0 10 1 3.09 NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Energy Transfer presently has a consensus target price of $13.73, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. Given Energy Transfer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Transfer has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Transfer and NGL Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer $67.42 billion 0.53 $5.18 billion $1.90 5.94 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.60

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Transfer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Transfer and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer 7.82% 16.03% 5.15% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Transfer beats NGL Energy Partners on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other. The Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment owns and operates natural gas transportation pipelines. The Interstate Transportation and Storage segment includes transportation pipelines, storage facilities and gathering systems and delivery of natural gas to industrial end-users and other pipelines. The Midstream segment consists of natural gas gathering, compression, treating, processing, storage, and transportation. The NGL and Refined Products Transportation segment engages in the operations transport, store and execute acquisition and marketing activities utilizing a complementary network of pipelines, storage and blending facilities, and strategic off-take locations that provide access to multiple NGL markets. The Crude Oil Transportation and Services segment provides transportation, terminalling, acqui

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tul

