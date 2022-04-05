Head to Head Contrast: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Banc pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Associated Banc and Itaú Unibanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.13 billion 2.95 $350.99 million $2.19 10.14 Itaú Unibanco $36.27 billion 1.58 $4.96 billion $0.51 11.49

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Banc. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Associated Banc and Itaú Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 1 3 1 0 2.00 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Associated Banc currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.44%. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 18.94%. Given Associated Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 31.05% 9.22% 1.02% Itaú Unibanco 13.73% 15.93% 1.25%

Summary

Associated Banc beats Itaú Unibanco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services such as interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; fiduciary services such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; and investable funds solutions such as savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers lending solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto loans, business loans, and business lines of credit; and deposit and transactional solutions such as checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 215 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.