Head-To-Head Contrast: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) vs. Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -213.48% -16.05% -14.99% Sanara MedTech -32.81% -23.70% -20.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $5.97 million 12.36 -$12.74 million ($0.27) -4.37 Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 9.72 -$7.92 million ($1.08) -28.47

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ReWalk Robotics and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 196.61%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Sanara MedTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs. Its products include ReWalk Exo-Suit and ReWalk Personal 6.0. The company was founded by Amit Goffer on June 20, 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

