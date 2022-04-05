Head to Head Contrast: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) versus CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 5.40 -$52.77 million ($0.33) -38.76 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vimeo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vimeo currently has a consensus target price of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 75.36%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -5.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Vimeo (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

