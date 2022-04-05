HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

