HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.26. 1,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,863. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -126.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,926 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

