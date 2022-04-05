Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

