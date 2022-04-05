HempCoin (THC) Price Down 19.9% This Week

HempCoin (THC) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $101.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,210.50 or 0.99759069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,722,643 coins and its circulating supply is 265,587,493 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

