Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,666. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

