Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.72) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.90).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,071 ($27.16) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,011.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,190.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,767 ($23.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,703 ($35.45). The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($26.07), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($716,931.46). Also, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.63) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,439.34).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

