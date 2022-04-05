Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.77) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

HFG stock opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 27.58. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 988 ($12.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,085.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.22), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($660,983.61).

About Hilton Food Group (Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.