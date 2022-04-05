Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Hippo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIPO. JMP Securities started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hippo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96. Hippo has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Hippo by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516,661 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,098,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,581,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hippo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 99,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hippo (HIPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.