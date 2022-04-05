Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,159 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,177 ($15.44) to GBX 1,159 ($15.20) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSX. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.89) to GBX 850 ($11.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.47) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.71 ($13.23).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 975.80 ($12.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 939.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 891.34. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($196,144.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

