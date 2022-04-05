Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,159 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,177 ($15.44) to GBX 1,159 ($15.20) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on HSX. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.89) to GBX 850 ($11.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.47) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.71 ($13.23).
Hiscox stock opened at GBX 975.80 ($12.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 939.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 891.34. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.
About Hiscox (Get Rating)
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Featured Stories
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.