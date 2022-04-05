Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 901.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after buying an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. 134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,006. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (Get Rating)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.