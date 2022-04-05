Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 764,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $35,403,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,749,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,211,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after acquiring an additional 173,874 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

