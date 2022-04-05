Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.21.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

