Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells $257,800.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of HRL stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after buying an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
