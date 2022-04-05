HSBC Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €8.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.34) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.54) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.21) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.55) target price on Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.90 ($10.88).

B4B3 stock opened at €7.55 ($8.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 million and a PE ratio of 72.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.40. Metro has a 52 week low of €6.75 ($7.42) and a 52 week high of €12.30 ($13.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

