Huobi BTC Trading 3% Lower This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $45,934.73 or 0.99850396 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.83 billion and $1.18 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.26 or 0.07517386 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,942.80 or 0.99867953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00055004 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

