I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $94.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.83.
IMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.
I-Mab stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 831,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,279. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
