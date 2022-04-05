ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $341.23 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $341.23 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.44 or 0.00161543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.25 or 0.07483375 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,142.81 or 1.00138893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00055102 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,584,117 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

