Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Tops $5.77 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $617,486.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00251770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00203215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00035661 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.26 or 0.07517386 BTC.

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,793,132 coins and its circulating supply is 60,050,537 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

