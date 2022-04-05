IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year sales of $10.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million.

IDBA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.