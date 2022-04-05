IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $548.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

