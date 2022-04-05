IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) Insider David Meaden Sells 2,870,000 Shares

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) insider David Meaden sold 2,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £1,750,700 ($2,296,000.00).

LON:IDOX traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 63.40 ($0.83). The company had a trading volume of 331,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,089. The firm has a market cap of £282.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.10. IDOX plc has a twelve month low of GBX 57.71 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 78 ($1.02) price target on shares of IDOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

