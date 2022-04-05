IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

IGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.20.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $744.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.63.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 350,618 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 742.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

