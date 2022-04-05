II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II Sells 350 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $24,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00.

IIVI traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

