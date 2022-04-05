Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IKNA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 77,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.