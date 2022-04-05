Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 28,085 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.