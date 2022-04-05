Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,595 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 142.80 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.53%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

