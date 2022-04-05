Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of LH opened at $263.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

