Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

