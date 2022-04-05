Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 19,065 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

NYSE:BXP opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

