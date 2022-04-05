Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 8,265 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,677,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,390,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $139.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.37.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

