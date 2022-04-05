Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.74 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 219.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,164,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK stock opened at $101.47 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.