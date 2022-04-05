Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

DXC opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

