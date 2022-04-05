Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.86 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,654,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 548.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.20. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.19 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

