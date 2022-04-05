Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.90 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $77,904,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $66,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.