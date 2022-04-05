Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 148.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,615 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

