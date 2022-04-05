Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM stock opened at $119.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 518.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

