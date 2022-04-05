Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,328 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $141.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.90. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

