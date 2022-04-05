Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 296.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

