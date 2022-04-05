Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 223,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

