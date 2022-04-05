Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 16,263 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI opened at $178.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.55 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.25.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.