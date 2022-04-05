Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,194 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.70. The stock has a market cap of $315.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

