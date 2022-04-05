Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,814 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $249.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 145.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,016. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

